Former Salisbury bar owner arraigned in court

Oct. 20—NEWBURYPORT — Former Dolphin Bar and Grill owner Kevin Buswell was released on personal recognizance moments after being arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court on assault with a dangerous weapon and threatening to commit a crime charges.

Buswell, 54, is accused of trying to hit a former neighbor with his car as he was getting out of his own vehicle. A few minutes later, the neighbor went back to his car to pick up some papers when Buswell threatened to run him over. He then threatened to have the man's wife sexually assaulted and used a racial epithet. The incidents were caught on video, according to a Salisbury police report.

According to the same report, Buswell blames his neighbors for alerting town officials to COVID-19-related occupancy violations that resulted in the business being shut down for several days in 2020.

The Dolphin Bar and Grill closed its doors for good after the last weekend in September. According to a restaurant social media post, Buswell moved the business to Haverhill, where it will be called The Bradford Brew House.

Although released on personal recognizance, Buswell was ordered to stay away and have no contact with his former neighbors. He is due back in court on Nov. 30, for a pretrial hearing.

The alleged incident led to Buswell's former neighbors taking out a harassment prevention order against him. The order was granted on Aug. 27, and ended in early October after a Newburyport District Court judge ruled that because Buswell had closed the bar, the order was no longer necessary.

According to court records, Buswell lives in Methuen but has a summer home on Railroad Avenue in Salisbury.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.