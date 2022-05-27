Former Salisbury day care worker sentenced to 126 years in child sex abuse, porn case

A former Salisbury day care worker will spend 126 years in prison on sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography charges.

Roseberline Turenne was sentenced May 26 by Wicomico Circuit Court judge Matthew A. Maciarello to a total of 280 years, with 126 years of active incarceration, the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s office said in a release Friday.

Upon Turenne's release, she will be placed on five years of probation under specialized sexual offender supervision as well as lifetime supervision. Turenne will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of her life, the judge ruled.

Turenne was convicted March 30 of eight counts each of sexual abuse of a minor, manufacturing of child pornography and possession of child pornography after a two-day trial.

The state's attorney's office said images of eight children younger than age 3 with their private parts exposed were discovered on Turenne's phone in June 2021.

Investigators determined she took the photos while she was responsible for the children's supervision at a Salisbury day care, which she worked at from December 2020 until June 2021, according to prosecutors. A press release after her arrest listed the day care as Stepping Stones Early Learning Center, located at South Schumaker Drive.

“The defendant violated and exploited some of the most vulnerable victims in our community. Her unimaginable acts stole the innocence of very young children, breached the trust of their parents, ignored the love provided by other staff, and shocked our collective conscience. Sadly, this sentence does not restore their innocence or trust, but guarantees she will never do it again,” said Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Diane Karsnitz.

