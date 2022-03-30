A jury found a former Salisbury daycare worker guilty Wednesday of multiple charges related to child sexual abuse.

After a two-day jury trial, 19-year-old Roseberline Turenne was convicted of eight counts each of sexual abuse of a minor, manufacturing of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office said images of eight children younger than age 3 with their private parts exposed were discovered on Turenne's phone in June 2021.

Background: Child-care employee at Stepping Stones Daycare arrested on multiple charges of sex abuse

More: Man faces assault, attempted murder charges in Brew River stabbing: police

Investigators determined she took the photos while she was responsible for the children's supervision at a Salisbury daycare, which she worked at from December 2020 until June 2021, according to prosecutors.

Turenne's sentencing has been deferred to allow for a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health evaluation to be completed.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Former Salisbury daycare worker found guilty of child sexual abuse