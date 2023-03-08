Former Salvation Army major back in jail almost three years after Pineville arrest

The former leader of the Salvation Army in Alexandria is back in jail after being extradited from Alabama. He faces felony charges of home invasion and out-of-state bail jumping in relation to his February 2020 arrest by the Pineville Police Department.

Glenn Lee Riggs was arrested by the Pineville Police Department on a charge of home invasion on Feb. 16, 2020. He was formally charged with the felony on June 30, 2020.

He allegedly broke into the home of a woman he had been sexually harassing at work, according to claims in a lawsuit the victim filed against him and the organization in August 2020.

The lawsuit details abuse that began with inappropriate nicknames and texts that escalated to unwanted touching. The lawsuit claims Riggs threatened the woman with knives and a handgun.

It states he went to her home on two days in February 2020 and, on the second day, pushed past her mother to confront her and ask her why she hadn't returned his calls. It also alleges he threatened to take her outside and shoot her.

The lawsuit initially was filed in the 9th Judicial District Court but was transferred to federal court. The case was settled out of court by April 2021.

Riggs, 66, was to have been arraigned on the criminal charge in November 2020, but he didn't show for his arraignment in district court. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but the case was dormant until early this year when Riggs was found living in Alabama, according to online court documents.

Jail records show Riggs' address as being in Athens, Alabama, a community outside Huntsville and not far from Tennessee.

A motion filed by the Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office that seeks to increase or revoke Riggs' bond states he waived extradition back to Alexandria after he was found in Alabama. Riggs was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on Jan. 10.

His current bond on those charges, including a contempt of court charge, is $21,500.

The next day, he was arrested on a warrant charging him with one felony count of out-of-state bail jumping.

Riggs was in court Wednesday for a pretrial conference and the motion to increase or revoke bond filed by Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Gerald Weeks, but those were continued until April 10.

