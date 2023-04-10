Former Salvation Army official Glenn Riggs pleads in 2020 home invasion case

A former Salvation Army official pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced felony in a home invasion case and received probation.

A former Salvation Army official pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced felony in a home invasion case and received probation.

Glenn Lee Riggs, 66, pleaded guilty to a charge of entry of an inhabited dwelling and another felony, out-of-state bail jumping, was dropped.

Riggs received two years of probation, which was recommended to be transferred from Louisiana to Alabama.

At the time of his arrest in February 2020, Riggs was a major with The Salvation Army. He was accused of barging into the home of another Salvation Army employee, and she filed a federal lawsuit against him and the religious organization in August 2020 that accused him of sexual harassment and abuse.

'Malice and extreme indifference': Woman files lawsuit accusing former Salvation Army major of sexual harassment, abuse

Tracked to Alabama: Former Salvation Army major back in jail almost three years after Pineville arrest

The lawsuit also alleged Riggs threatened the woman with a knife and a handgun. It later was settled out of court by April 2021.

Riggs failed to show for his arraignment on the home invasion charge in November 2020. It wasn't until almost three years later that he was found living in Athens, Alabama, which is near Huntsville. He was extradited back to Louisiana in January.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Former Salvation Army official Glenn Riggs pleads guilty to felony