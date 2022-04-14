Former San Angelo bond officer arrested after forged police report used to avoid rent

Alana Edgin, San Angelo Standard-Times
·1 min read

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the man arrested was a probation officer. He was a bond officer.

SAN ANGELO — After the owner of a leasing company received a suspicious police report, a former Tom Green County bond officer has been arrested, according to an arrest affidavit.

A man leasing a property told the company his vehicle had been burglarized and his rent money stolen. The company asked for a police report, which he provided, according to court documents.

The co-owner of the company "had suspicion to its validity," and reported it to police. Officers looked at the handwritten SAPD arrest report and booking form, which the department stopped using in 2005, records state.

Others are reading: Taco Bueno closes one of its San Angelo locations

The document had "correction fluid or correction tape" on it to create blank spaces for new information to be written in. An officer who was listed on the report stated that was their name, identification number and initials, but the rest of the document "had been forged," according to the affidavit.

A search of the police department's work list showed the officer, and their unit, was not working on March 11, 2022 - the time the alleged burglary report was made, records state.

Police spoke with the man, who told investigators he got the old report when he worked as a bond officer at Tom Green County Jail. He stated he used "correction tape and hand-wrote a fictitious (report)," texted it to the property company and deleted the message after so he wouldn't get behind on rent, according to the affidavit.

Raul Vacqura Deleon, 51, was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of tampering with a government record defraud/harm. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 bond as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to online jail records.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Former San Angelo bond officer charged after forged police report

