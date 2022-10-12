Former San Antonio officer who shot teen in McDonald’s parking lot is arrested

A former San Antonio police officer who shot a teenager while he sat in his car in a McDonald's parking lot has been arrested on two counts of assault, police said Tuesday.

James Brennand, who was an officer with the San Antonio Police Department when the shooting occurred, turned himself in Tuesday and was arrested, Police Chief William McManus said.

The police department filed two counts of aggravated assault by public servant against Brennand on Tuesday, police said.

An officer opens the driver’s door and orders Erik Cantu out of the vehicle in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 2, 2022. (San Antonio Police Department)

He was fired two days after the Oct. 2 shooting.

Erik Cantu, 17, remained unconscious and on life support, an attorney for his family said earlier Tuesday. He was shot multiple times, the attorney has said.

Police got a warrant for Brennand, but the case has not yet gone to the district attorney, McManus said.

An emailed request for comment to the Bexar County district attorney’s office was not immediately returned Tuesday night.

The case did not appear to be listed in online court records, and it was not clear whether Brennand had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Brennand was responding to an unrelated disturbance call at the McDonald’s around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 when the shooting occurred.

He noticed a car, driven by Cantu, that had evaded him earlier in the day over a registration that did not match, police have said.

Brennand had abruptly opened the door, ordered Cantu to get out and opened fire when the car was put in reverse and backed up, police have said.

Brennand had been on the force for seven months and was still in a probationary period.

He faces two counts of aggravated assault, because two people were in the car when the shots were fired, McManus said. A 17-year-old girl in the passenger seat was not injured.

McManus has said Brennand's actions were indefensible.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com