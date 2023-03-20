A San Joaquin County correctional officer arrested in February for alleged illegal drug and weapon possession could face more charges next month.

A San Joaquin County correctional officer arrested in February for allegedly carrying drugs and guns could face additional charges next month.

A judge Thursday postponed an additional arraignment for Brandon Wolff, where more charges were expected to be announced. A prosecutor requested the delay, saying the discovery process — in which attorneys for both sides obtain evidence and investigate the facts of the case — is still on going.

Wolff is already facing counts of illegal computer use and fraud.

County corrections officer charged with computer fraud following arrest

Prosecutors have not filed any drug or gun charges against the correctional officer so far, despite the original allegations by police.

Wolff is on leave from the sheriff's office amid an internal investigation into the allegations, Sheriff Patrick Withrow said following Wolff's arrest. Wolff posted $226,000 in bail last month, court documents show.

In addition to Wolff, two correctional officers and one staff member have also been placed on paid leave while investigators determine whether they participated in the alleged misconduct, Withrow said.

"This behavior will not be tolerated," he said.

As of Thursday, the internal investigations were still under way, a spokesman for the sheriff's office said.

3 more San Joaquin County sheriff's workers put on leave following jail officer's arrest

This article originally appeared on The Record: Former San Joaquin County guard could face more charges in April