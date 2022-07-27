Former Sanford doctor reprimanded for failing to disclose medical license renewal failure

A former Sanford Health doctor was reprimanded by the South Dakota Board of Medical and Osteopathic Examiners for failing to disclose his medical license renewal had been denied in Florida.

Wilson Asfora failed to disclose to the board that as he had sought to renew his medical license in Florida to practice in the southern state in March and had been denied because of his exclusion from all federal healthcare programs, according to the reprimand filed on Tuesday.

Asfora did not tell the South Dakota board in 30 days that his medical license renewal had been denied, leading to the filing.

The reason the doctor has been barred from participating in federal healthcare programs relates back to a civil court case that alleged he along with two companies he owned participated in an illegal kickback scheme, violating federal law.

More: Former Sanford spine surgeon to pay millions to settle kickback allegations

Asfora agreed to pay $4.4 million to settle the allegations which were filed in court in 2016, but federal officials joined the case in 2019.

He implanted devices during complex spinal surgeries from a company he owned, according to previous reporting. The surgeries, which were unnecessary, left some patients paralyzed or had wrong-site surgeries.

Asfora was dismissed from Sanford in 2019 during the investigation, however he later sued the hospital system, saying his colleagues had planned to ousted him, according to previous reporting.

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96. Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Former Sanford doctor reprimanded by South Dakota medical board