Former Sangamon County Board candidate pleads not guilty to perjury charges

A former candidate for the Sangamon County Board pled not guilty Thursday to charges that he allegedly delivered forged campaign petitions to the Sangamon County Clerk's Office in the lead-up to the 2022 election.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said that Donald Anderson, 44, of Springfield was charged with four counts of perjury for his role in allegedly delivering a pair of candidate petition pages with fake signatures to the clerk's office before the 2022 general election for the board.

The attorney general said that Anderson had signed an affidavit as he sent in the forged petitions saying that he observed each of the voters sign the petition with their real signatures. A grand jury indicted Anderson on May 24, with Anderson delivering his initial plea in Sangamon County Circuit Court Thursday.

Anderson was the appointed Republican candidate in District 18 on the county board last year and would have faced Democrat Sam Cahnman in the general election in November. He withdrew two days after objections were filed against the petitions in August, which stated that the petitions contained the names of people either not registered to vote or weren't registered at their current residence, didn't have signatures for some names and had incomplete addresses for some people.

Cahnman won the seat unopposed in November.

"Any candidate for public office in Illinois must follow election law, which starts with obtaining genuine signatures from members of your community," Raoul said. "Individuals who aspire to serve the public in elected office cannot violate the public’s trust from the outset, and I appreciate the work of the Springfield Police Department in investigating this case."

Andeson was unable to be reached for comment.

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette said that Anderson had attempted to defraud the public through his petitions and that the department was committed to seeking justice for those affected.

"Those who seek election must demonstrate moral turpitude, both during elections and once in office," Scarlette said. "Mr. Anderson violated this sacred tradition in an attempt to defraud the constituents. As demonstrated in this investigation, the Springfield Police Department remains committed to thorough investigations which result in justice being fairly administered."

Anderson is next scheduled to appear in court July 31.

