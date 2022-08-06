Former Sanger police officer charged with sexual assault while on duty, FBI says

A former Sanger Police Officer was charged with sexually assaulting four women while on duty, the FBI announced.

A federal grand jury returned a 10-count indictment that was unsealed Friday.

According to the indictment, J. Deshawn Torrence, 38, of Corcoran allegedly engaged in various forms of non-consensual sexual conduct on multiple occasions from August 2017 to June 2021. The indictment revealed Torrence directed a victim to remove her clothing without a legitimate law enforcement purpose then committed aggravated sexual abuse, all while serving as a police officer.

Four of the counts alleged each carries a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Sacramento Field Office with assistance from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Special Litigation Counsel Fara Gold of the Criminal Section of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Escobar are prosecuting the case.