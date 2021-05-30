Former Santa Fe police officer accused of domestic violence

May 30—A former Santa Fe police officer is facing domestic violence-related charges after getting into an argument with his girlfriend at the Comfort Inn on Cerrillos Road.

Anthony Madrid, 29, is charged with battery against a household member, false imprisonment and interference with communications, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Police were called to the hotel May 16 for a report of disorderly conduct.

The couple began arguing when Madrid's girlfriend accused him of talking to other women. When she left their room, he followed her to the parking lot, grabbed her by the arm and pulled her back into the hotel, according to the complaint.

Officers noticed she had a bruise on her arm. When they asked her how she got the bruise, she told them it was from Madrid grabbing her by the arm.

She also told them Madrid took her cellphone and wouldn't let her leave the room. Madrid told officers he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend but that it hadn't turned physical. He was arrested and booked into jail.

Madrid left the Santa Fe Police Department in February "to pursue a career elsewhere," Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said. Before joining the police force in Santa Fe, Madrid worked as a police officer in Las Vegas, N.M., Valdez said.

In an email, Madrid's attorney, Chico Gallegos, said his client "is a good human being with a good reputation in his community."

"There is still much work, investigation and fact finding to do before any judgment should be passed," he added.