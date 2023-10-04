Former Sarasota County deputy in custody for scheme to defraud, deputies say

A former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken into custody on Wednesday following a third-degree felony scheme to defraud investigation.

Preston Hines was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 25 after an investigation was conducted into allegations he was compensated $1,051.38 in overtime. An investigation showed instead that he was arriving 15-20 minutes late to his start time and leaving several hours before the end of his shift, sheriff's officials said.

More: 7-car Manatee County crash leaves 7-year-old, woman dead

In case you missed it: Bradenton cabinet business owner arrested after scamming two dozen customers, police say

He had been with the Sheriff’s Office from August 2020 to October 2023 as a member of the patrol bureau.

“The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to a high standard of conduct and behavior,” media representative Dana Judge said in a statement. “The actions demonstrated by Mr. Hines do not reflect the vision of the agency or its values of integrity, respect, service, and fairness. As such, the Sheriff’s Office recognizes the importance of informing the public of our commitment to the community and to ensure we strictly adhere to those values.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota County deputy in custody for scheme to defraud: deputies