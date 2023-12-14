Former Sarasota prosecutor charged with two counts of fraud of victim with Alzheimer's

A former Sarasota assistant state attorney and current bankruptcy lawyer was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of fraud after she was accused of taking more than $112,000 from a victim with Alzheimer's.

Sherry Lee Ellis, 65, is being charged with one count of fraudulently using the personal identity of another without consent for $50,000 or more, and one count of fraud-swindle, obtaining property over $50,000 or more, according to court records.

Sarasota County Jail records indicate that Ellis has been released on bond.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26 at the Sarasota County Judicial Center in downtown Sarasota. Ellis is ordered to have no contact with the victim while on pre-trial release.

The son of the victim, who asked to not be named to protect the identity of his father who was married to a former Sarasota judge, stated that he went to the police in the spring of 2023 after finally being able to go through his father's finances to find that more than $112,000 had been taken from his father's account.

The son alleges that Ellis forged his father's signature on checks she wrote for herself, convinced the victim to place his money into a new bank account, and accessed it via a debit card. The police report lines up with this, with the victim telling investigators he believed Ellis took his Bank of OZK debit card and a booklet of checks without his permission.

Police reports in the case state that the son knew his father had paid for Ellis' rent a few times when she was having financial problems but there were other transactions and numerous checks made payable to Ellis which his father hadn't made.

The son said that after his mother died in 2019, Ellis and his father met and began dating. The two almost married in March 2021 before the son was able to talk his father out of the marriage, he said to a Herald-Tribune reporter over the phone Thursday.

The son praised the detective on the case for their thorough investigation over the past nine months.

Ellis is the president of Sherry Ellis Law, PLLC, serving Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, according to her website. Previously, she was an Assistant State Attorney in the 12th Judicial Circuit for five years working in the felony, juvenile, domestic violence, and misdemeanor divisions, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Following her time at the State Attorney's office, Ellis went into private practice focusing on bankruptcy law "because her education and experience in both the mental health field and the legal profession seemed to be a perfect fit with the needs of people facing the stress of growing debt and the legal complexities of bankruptcy," according to her website.

The son of the victim said Thursday he had also sent an email to the Florida Bar and that a disciplinary investigation is currently open. As of Thursday afternoon, Ellis appears to be in good standing, according to her Florida Bar member profile.

Efforts to reach someone with The Florida Bar Thursday afternoon through calls and emails to confirm if an investigation was started were not immediately returned.

This story may be updated.

