Former Sarasota Sheriff lieutenant arrested for insurance fraud

A former lieutenant at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was arrested for insurance fraud on Friday.

Neil Wilson has been on administrative leave since Sept. 6 after an investigation was made by the Florida Department of Financial Services for a suspected fraudulent workers’ compensation claim. The claim spanned 13 months and had a paid-to-date amount of $30,522. The total amount incurred was $64,033.

The Department of Financial Services presented the case to the State Attorney’s Office, which filed one count of worker’s compensation fraud, a second-degree felony. Wilson had worked for the Sheriff’s Office since January 1998.

“The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to a high standard of conduct and behavior,” Sheriff’s Office representative Dana Judge said in a statement. “The actions demonstrated by Mr. Wilson do not reflect the vision of the agency or its values of integrity, respect, service, and fairness. As such, the Sheriff’s Office recognizes the importance of informing the public of our commitment to the community and to ensure we strictly adhere to those values.”

