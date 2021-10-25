Ex-Saudi official claims crown prince said he could get "poison ring from Russia" to kill king

A former senior Saudi intelligence official who worked with the U.S. on counterterrorism alleged to "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast Sunday that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed in 2014 killing the kingdom's then-monarch.

Why it matters: The claim by the exiled Saad al-Jabri, whom Saudi authorities describe as "a discredited former government official," that the crown prince, known as "MBS," allegedly said he could obtain a "ring from Russia" to carry out the attack, is one of several serious but unproven allegations he made on the CBS show.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The Canada-based al-Jabri also accused MBS of plotting to kill him weeks after the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi — whom U.S. intelligence officials determined earlier this year died in a "capture or kill" operation approved by the crown prince.

The allegations come as the human rights record of the Persian Gulf state is back in the spotlight after its sovereign wealth fund took over Newcastle United Football Club earlier this month.

Details: Al-Jabri accused MBS on "60 Minutes" of bragging at a 2014 meeting with Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, then head of intelligence as interior minister, that he could kill then-King Abdullah, to enable his father to take the throne in Saudi Arabia.

"He told him, 'I want to assassinate King Abdullah. I get a poison ring from Russia. It’s enough for me just to shake hand with him and he will be done,'" alleged Al-Jabri to CBS' Scott Pelley, adding that Saudi intelligence took the threat seriously.

Abdullah died in 2015 after being admitted to hospital with a lung infection and his half-brother, MBS' father, King Salman ascended the throne, per the BBC.

Of note: Al-Jabri didn't provide any evidence but said he watched a video recording of the meeting and that copies still exist.

Story continues

He told CBS that he's recorded a "death video" that "reveals more secrets of the royal family" and some of the U.S., according to Pelley.

Al-Jabri provided a short, silent clip of the video, which he said "could be released" if he were killed. It includes a message to his imprisoned children, according to Pelley. He appealed to the Biden administration during the interview for help freeing his children.

For the record: Al-Jabri filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. against MBS, alleging the crown prince tried to kill him in the United States and Canada.

Saudi authorities are suing Al-Jabri in the U.S. and Canada, claiming that the state's former intelligence officialstole $500 million from the counterterrorism budget, an allegation he denies.

A judge in Canada has frozen pending the outcome of the case, citing "overwhelming evidence of fraud," according to CBS.

What they're saying: Former CIA acting director Michael Morell told "60 Minutes" that he felt an obligation to Al-Jabri, with whom he working closely from 2010 to 2013, and the CIA should too because that the Saudi dissident "saved American lives."

These included intelligence from Al-Jabri that thwarted a 2010 al-Qaeda plot to hide bombs inside two desktop printers that were headed to the U.S. in cargo in on two planes that were "perhaps intended to explode over American cities."

Morell noted that it's "been hard" for U.S. presidents to stand up to MBS, noting that neither the Trump nor Biden administrations had publicly sanctioned him after Khashoggi.

The Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The Saudi government declined an interview, but responded in a statement that did not comment on this alleged meeting or ring. https://t.co/GX02NQ2lJ5 pic.twitter.com/XmzioQI2KY — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 24, 2021

Go deeper: U.S. firms carry on with Saudi dealings after sanctions leave MBS unscathed

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from the interview, including comment from Morell, and further context.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free