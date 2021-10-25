Former Saudi spymaster calls on Biden administration for help on his jailed kids

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Humeyra Pamuk and Lawrence Hurley
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Humeyra Pamuk and Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former top Saudi intelligence official who is living in exile accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday of targeting him, and made an unprecedented public plea to the Biden administration to help obtain the release of his children jailed in Saudi Arabia.

Saad al-Jabri was a long-time aide to another Saudi royal, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, whom bin Salman, or MbS, ousted as heir to the throne in a 2017 palace coup. MbS is now de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and a key U.S. ally.

In August 2019, Jabri, who currently lives in Canada, filed a 107-page lawsuit in a U.S. court alleging the crown prince "dispatched a "hit squad" to kill him in October 2018, but Canadian authorities foiled the attempt.

Last year, a Saudi court jailed two of Saad al-Jabri’s adult children for money laundering and conspiracy to escape the kingdom unlawfully, charges they deny.

In his first interview since leaving the kingdom, Jabri said MbS has "no empathy," adding that the 36-year old leader is a threat to the people of Saudi Arabia, Americans and the rest of the world.

"I have to speak out. I am appealing to the American people and to the American administration to help me to release those children and to restore their life," a visibly emotional Jabri told CBS television's "60 Minutes" show.

The Saudi embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The crown prince’s lawyers have rejected Jabri’s allegations and said MbS has legal immunity in the United States as a foreign head of state.

Last year, MbS’s lawyer Michael Kellogg dismissed the claims, describing them as "steeped in drama."

Jabri's allegations come more than three years after Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi-born U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of MbS, was killed and dismembered by a team of operatives linked to the prince in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

The Saudi government has denied any involvement by the crown prince, but a U.S. intelligence report concluded in February that he had approved of an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, although the Biden administration did not directly penalise MbS.

U.S. President Joe Biden has taken a tougher stand with Riyadh on its human rights record and the Yemen war than his predecessor Donald Trump, who had strong ties with MbS.

Jabri spent many years as bin Nayef’s closest aide at the Ministry of Interior, including helping to overhaul the kingdom’s intelligence and counterterrorism operations.

In January, a group of Saudi state-owned firms alleged in a lawsuit in Canada that Jabri embezzled billions of dollars of state funds while working at the Ministry of Interior.

Jabri denied that he stole any money but he sounded alarm for his life. "I expect to be killed one day because this guy will not rest off until he sees me dead," referring to MbS.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Saudi official claims damaging intel against crown prince

    A former senior Saudi security official who helped oversee joint U.S. counterterrorism efforts claimed in an interview with “60 Minutes” that the kingdom's crown prince once spoke of killing a sitting Saudi monarch before his own father was crowned king. Saad al-Jabri did not provide evidence to the CBS News program, which aired Sunday. The ex-intelligence official, who resides in exile in Canada, claimed that in 2014, Prince Mohammed boasted that he could kill King Abdullah.

  • Ex-Saudi official claims crown prince boasted in 2014 he could kill king

    A former senior Saudi security official who helped oversee joint U.S. counterterrorism efforts claimed in an interview with “60 Minutes” that the kingdom's crown prince once spoke of killing a sitting Saudi monarch before his own father was crowned king.

  • Top oil exporter Saudi targets net zero by 2060

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Saturday (October 23) that it aims to reach 'net zero' emissions of greenhouse gases by 2060 - 10 years later than the United States.Saudi Arabia is the world's top oil exporter.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his energy minister said the country would tackle climate change, but also stressed the continued importance of hydrocarbons and said it would continue to ensure oil market stability.He also said it would double the emissions cuts it plans to achieve by 2030.They were speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative, SGI, ahead of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow at the end of the month, which hopes to agree deeper global emissions cuts to tackle global warming.The United States is committed to achieving 'net zero', meaning that it emits no more greenhouse gases than it can capture or absorb, by 2050.But China and India, the world's second and third-biggest emitters, have not committed to this timeline.

  • Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy undermining financial hub status - industry group

    A financial industry group warned on Monday that Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy and strict quarantine requirements for international travellers threatens to undermine the city's status as a financial hub. The Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) said a survey of members, including some of the world's largest banks and asset managers, showed 48% were contemplating moving staff or functions away from Hong Kong due to operational challenges, which included uncertainty regarding when and how travel and quarantine restrictions will be lifted. Hong Kong has some of the most stringent travel restrictions in the world and is virtually COVID-19 free, however unlike regional rival Singapore, which is slowly re-opening its borders, the Chinese-ruled city has no public plan for opening up to international travellers.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

    You're more likely to panic if you don't have a plan.

  • Texans vs. Cardinals fourth quarter recap: Arizona dominates 31-5

    The Houston Texans offense was unable to move the ball as the Arizona Cardinals finished them off 31-5 in Week 7.

  • Transcript: Bennie Thompson on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Congressman Bennie Thompson that aired Sunday, October 24, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Hundreds of police bias claims filed in Kansas in 10 years, but few yield sanctions

    Just two complaints alleging racial bias resulted in consequences for officers in the last 10 years in Kansas.

  • Yellen says U.S. is not losing control of inflation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that the United States was not losing control of inflation, and that she expected inflation levels to return to normal by the second half of next year. Yellen, in an interview on CNN, said spending in President Joe Biden's domestic infrastructure and Build Back Better packages would be allocated over the next 10 years, but she did not say whether that would exacerbate inflation. "I don't think we're about to lose control of inflation," Yellen said.

  • Ross' 22-point 4th quarter leads Magic over Knicks 110-104

    NEW YORK (AP) Terrence Ross scored all 22 of his points in the fourth quarter, and the Orlando Magic beat the New York Knicks 110-104 on Sunday night. Ross was one of six Orlando players to score in double figures as the Magic snapped a season-opening two-game losing streak. Cole Anthony recorded his first career double-double with 29 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.

  • Gottlieb says kids could start getting COVID-19 vaccine as soon November 4-5

    Gottlieb said the Biden administration is making the effort to push the vaccine directly into pediatricians' offices.

  • Schumer, Manchin meet with President Joe Biden in Delaware Sunday

    Rachel Scott reports on the impasse in Congress on “This Week.”

  • Jannik Sinner wins in Antwerp without dropping a set

    Jannik Sinner won his fourth tour-level title of the year and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals with a win over Diego Schwartzman at the European Open.

  • Jake Tapper Destroys GOP’s ‘Cruel’ Response to Alec Baldwin Tragedy

    CNNCNN host Jake Tapper used the last few minutes of his State of the Union broadcast on Sunday to unload on the conversative politicians who saw opportunity in the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie Rust last week.Noting that Hutchins was a “rising star” in her field who left behind a husband and young son, Tapper said, “Heartbreaking, for normal people. But there’s something about our politics right now that is driving people away from our shared

  • Strong quake strikes Taipei

    CCTV footage shows the ground shake in Taipei City as a strong earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan. Taiwan's central weather bureau said the quake was of magnitude 6.5, the biggest on the island this year, while the US Geological Survey gave a lower figure of 6.2. There were no immediate reports of widespread damage.

  • Colombia's most-wanted drug lord told armed forces: 'You beat me' when caught -government

    NECOCLI, Colombia (Reuters) -The man Colombia describes as the world's most dangerous drug trafficker told security forces: "You beat me" when he was captured during an operation this weekend, the government said on Sunday, pledging to extradite him swiftly to the United States. Dairo Antonio Usuga, known as Otoniel, was caught https://www.reuters.com/article/us-colombia-drugs-otoniel/colombia-nabs-otoniel-drug-kingpin-and-gang-leader-government-idUSKBN2HD0KF by Colombia's armed forces during an operation in a rural area of Colombia's Uraba region, Antioquia province, which involved more than 500 members of Colombia's special forces and 22 helicopters, officials said on Saturday. Otoniel is accused of exporting hundreds of tonnes of cocaine each year, while President Ivan Duque said on Saturday he is also responsible for killing police officers, recruiting minors and sexually abusing children.

  • Opinion: Don't even think about 'upgrading' the L.A. Zoo, readers say

    It's rare for any issue to unite readers in abject disgust. The L.A. Zoo's proposed expansion to compete with local theme parks did just that.

  • What Biden is keeping secret in the JFK files

    The censored files may offer insights into Cold War covert ops, but don't expect a smoking gun about the assassination.

  • Boeing teamed up with a yacht interior design company to create a private jet cabin for the 737 MAX - see inside

    The aesthetic for both concepts focuses on a combination of tans, browns, and beiges to give the plane a luxurious feel without being too bold.

  • Romania tightens COVID-19 restrictions as cases surge

    BUCHAREST (Reuters) -The Romanian government will reintroduce a night curfew and make health passes mandatory for entry to most public venues from Monday, as well as sending school children on vacation for two weeks, as it seeks to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The measures, expanding nationwide measures that had mostly already been taken in towns with high case numbers, were approved by the interim government late on Friday. Romania has reported record numbers of daily coronavirus deaths and infections this month and the hospital system is stretched to breaking point.