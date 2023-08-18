Former Savanna teacher accepts plea deal in case

Aug. 18—A former Savanna teacher will have to surrender her teaching certification as part of plea deal after an investigation found she sent inappropriate text messages to a student.

Court documents show Nicole Lee Murdaugh, 34, of McAlester, pleaded no contest Thursday to three misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors while she was employed as a teacher at Savanna High School.

According to the plea agreement, Murdaugh was sentenced to three concurrent one-year suspended sentences under the supervision of the District 18 District Attorney's Office along with a $100 fine and court costs.

Murdaugh was also ordered to surrender her "teaching certificate and license" according to the agreement.

District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said the intention for the surrender is lifetime, but the final decision will be up to the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

OSDE records show Murdaugh holds an alternative standard certificate for physical education/health/safety issued in June 2022 which expires June 2027.

An email for comment on how the agency handles a surrender due to a criminal case was not returned Friday from OSDE Spokesman Matt Langston.

"After a thorough investigation, we did not have the evidence to proceed on what the rumored allegations were," Sullivan said. "After consulting with all parties, we felt this was the best compromise available that will protect any future children moving forward."

The investigation into Murdaugh began in February after the Savanna Police Department received information Murdaugh, who was employed at SHS at the time, "might be having an inappropriate relationship with a male student at Savanna High School," an affidavit filed in the case states.

Savanna Police Chief Matthew Hines wrote in the report he spoke with the victim, who denied the allegations, but did provide a cellular phone to investigators.

Hines wrote in his report he applied for and received a search warrant for the victim's cell phone with the device delivered to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for a forensic download.

According to the affidavit, conversations between Murdaugh and the victim were found using What's App, a cell phone app that encrypts messages between users.

The police chief wrote two conversations dated Jan. 1, 2023, were found and "appeared sexual in nature" and were sent from the username "nlee" to the victim.

A screenshot showing an "inappropriate and sexual in nature" conversation on Facebook Messenger was also found, the affidavit states.

The Savanna Board of Education accepted Murdaugh's resignation from the district during a Feb. 23, 2023, special meeting after law enforcement officials confirmed an ongoing investigation into the allegations.