Former Savannah homicide detective fired for falsifying search warrants reinstated, demoted

At the civil service board meeting, Ashley Wood's attorneys argued for an "alternative to termination." They say she was overworked and undertrained.

After a series of hearings, the City of Savannah Civil Service Board elected to reinstate and demote Ashley Wood to a “lower civilian position within the City of Savannah,” according to a document obtained through an open records request from the City of Savannah.

According to the document, Wood’s reinstatement was made “at the discretion of the department and in consultation with Human Resources.”

Wood, a former homicide detective who had been with the Savannah Police Department (SPD) since 2017, was fired in late July after an internal affairs investigation revealed she had falsified information in multiple search warrant applications tied to the 2021 murder of Charles Vinson. At the time of the investigation, Wood was assigned to the department's joint task force with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), according to the probe.

At a civil service board hearing in early November, Wood’s attorney Cris Schneider argued that the former detective was overworked and undertrained, and pushed for “an alternative to termination.” City of Savannah Attorney Denise Cooper argued that Wood was not truthful in search warrant returns, and despite a perceived lack of training, she kept taking promotion after promotion.

It's not clear what Wood's new position with the City of Savannah is. In a phone call, SPD Public Information Officer (PIO) Neil Penttila said Wood has "no connection to the Savannah Police anymore." A City of Savannah PIO did not return a phone call for comment.

