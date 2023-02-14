Former Savannah Police assistant chief returns to lead Port Wentworth Police Department

Former Savannah Police Department Assistant Chief Kerry Thomas on Monday was appointed Port Wentworth police chief, succeeding Matthew Libby, who retired earlier this month in the wake of an investigation into alleged department policy violations.

Thomas returns to the Savannah area after five years leading the Chamblee Police Department. Chamblee is a city in Dekalb County in the metro Atlanta area. Thomas served in that role from October 2018 to January 2023.

Thomas is familiar to those in Savannah-area law enforcement circles. The U.S. Army veteran spent 31 years in the Savannah Police Department serving in various roles, including patrol, criminal investigations division, patrol sergeant, lieutenant, precinct commander, major and assistant chief. He also worked five years as the deputy director of the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team.

More:'He was given the choice to retire.': Port Wentworth police chief violates policy, steps down

Port Wentworth appointed Kerry Thomas as the new Chief of Police in Feb. 2023.

Thomas's accolades include a Chief's Award of Excellence from the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, the primary law enforcement agency for the Savannah area before the demerger of the city and county police departments in 2017. Thomas was also awarded a Congressional Commendation in 2020.

"Chief Thomas is eminently qualified and brings a wealth [of] experience. He will usher in a new era of leadership that is focused on community engagement and professionalism," said City Manager Steve Davis in a press release.

Thomas holds a master's degree in public safety administration, a second master's in business and organization security management and a bachelor's in criminal justice. He also has over 2,800 hours of training including in FBI law enforcement development, police executive research forum (PERF) training for senior management for police agencies and holds a certificate from the DEA Drug Unit Commander Academy.

The Port Wentworth Police Department currently has 43 sworn officers and six civilian employees.

Story continues

Port Wentworth Police Org Chart 02.13.23 by savannahnow.com on Scribd

Thomas's hiring comes just two weeks after Libby's sudden retirement after 31 years in law enforcement. Libby announced his retirement on Jan. 29 and left his post two days later amidst the policy violation allegations. Davis, the city manager, said Libby "was given the choice to retire and he chose that path."

Davis declined to disclose the policy violations. However, Libby's sudden departure comes just days after a department controversy involving a rookie officer, Patrick Kersey, who left the PWPD due to backlash against a Facebook post where he stated, "God designed marriage. Marriage refers to Christ and the church. That's why there's no such thing as homosexual marriage."

The post has since been removed from Kersey's Facebook page, which describes him as a "Christian, conservative podcaster."

Kersey's resignation and claims against Libby and other police department personnel were initially reported by The Daily Signal, a news site published by conservative public policy organization The Heritage Foundation.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: City of Port Wentworth hires Atlanta-area chief as new Chief of Police