Former Sayreville Democratic chairman’s bribery case sent to grand jury

NEW BRUNSWICK – Bribery charges against former Sayreville Democratic Party Chairman Thomas Pollando have been sent to a Middlesex County grand jury to determine whether he will be indicted.

Pollando, of the Parlin section of Sayreville, was charged in August with allegedly accepting thousands of dollars in bribes in a criminal case, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Pollando, who also served as vice chairman of the Middlesex County Planning Board and as a member of the Sayreville Economic and Redevelopment Authority, was charged with bribery in official matters and receipt of unlawful benefit by public servant for official behavior, both second-degree crimes.

"We're going to let the proceedings play out and hopefully we can get a good result in the end," said Pollando's attorney, Robert Honecker Jr.

Pollando was scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Friday but that appearance was postponed.

Second-degree crimes carry a prison sentence of five to 10 years.

In July and August, detectives from the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office were conducting electronic surveillance of a Sayreville business when they observed Pollando allegedly accepting several thousands of dollars in cash and saying he would attempt to use his political clout to influence an ongoing criminal case, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Pollando was arrested after leaving the business and was found to be in possession of the cash, the prosecutor's office said.

An investigation by Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Sgt. Joseph Celantano and Detective Shadi Zaiton determined Pollando has influence and strong ties to the community, the prosecutor’s office said.

After a chorus of calls for his resignation by local, county and state political leaders, Pollando stepped down from all government posts he held.

He resigned as chairman of the Sayreville Democratic Party, vice chairman of the Middlesex County Planning Board, a member of the Sayreville Economic and Redevelopment Authority and an employee of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

State records show Pollando was employed as a contracts administrator with the Turnpike Authority with a 2021 annual salary of $84,759.

