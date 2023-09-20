Former Sayreville Democratic leader charged with bribery could be mulling plea deal

NEW BRUNSWICK – Thomas Pollando, the former Sayreville Democratic chairman who is facing bribery, official misconduct and pattern of official misconduct charges, may be looking for a better plea deal than has been offered.

Pollando, 73, seated in a wheelchair near family members, did not speak during Tuesday's brief court hearing before Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Sheree Pitchford, but his attorney Robert Honecker Jr. said an initial offer from prosecutors was discussed with his client Tuesday without an agreement.

Details of that offer were not discussed in court. It's unclear if a plea offer was presented to Pollando's son, David, 42, and David's wife, Lizmarie, 29, who both are facing conspiracy and witness tampering charges.

Pitchford held a brief conference with the five attorneys and learned there is some discovery that is still being exchanged between the parties, which may change the negotiations or provide movement as to the way the case will proceed.

The judge set a late November date for the next court hearing to give enough time for the three defense attorneys to review additional documents, discuss them with their clients, and potentially make proposals for a counter plea offer.

Pitchford said by picking a date more than two months away she's hoping the attorneys will be able to tell her then about any motions being filed and any counter or new offers.

Earlier this year Thomas Pollando was indicted on three counts of bribery, acceptance of an unlawful benefit by a public official, official misconduct and pattern of official misconduct, all second-degree offenses, as well as hindering his own apprehension, theft by deception and falsifying public records, third-degree offenses.

The charges stem from an investigation last year in which Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office detectives were conducting electronic surveillance of a business in Sayreville and allegedly observed Pollando accept several thousands of dollars in cash and allegedly heard him claiming that he would attempt to use his political clout to influence an ongoing criminal case.

Pollando is charged with accepting money in exchange for recommending that zoning or municipal codes not be enforced at Club 35 in Sayreville, though he knew the strip club was in violation. He also is charged with giving police false information and theft by deception counts for allegedly using a check drawn on the election fund of former Sayreville Democratic Councilman Damon Enriquez for Pollando's personal use, and falsifying public records by directing an election finance record be falsified.

Shortly after being charged last year Pollando resigned as chairman of the Sayreville Democratic Party, as well as from positions on the Middlesex County Planning Board, the Sayreville Economic and Redevelopment Authority and from his job with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

David Pollando has been indicted on charges of conspiracy, witness tampering and retaliation against a witness, all second-degree crimes, and third-degree terroristic threats. His wife has been indicted on charges of second-degree conspiracy and third-degree hindering the apprehension of another.

The counts against David and Lizmarie Pollando stem from an encounter in November 2022 in Old Bridge, when David Pollando allegedly threatened a witness.

An investigation also determined Lizmarie Pollando allegedly alerted her husband to the witness' location and lied to police when questioned about the incident.

In court Tuesday the state was represented by Deputy Attorney General Diana Bibb and Special Deputy Attorney General Jason Boudwin, while David Pollando was represented by attorney Greg Gargulinski and Lizmarie Pollando was represented by Lindsay Gargano, Middlesex County’s assistant deputy public defender.

In a previous court hearing Gargano indicated she believes Lizmarie Pollando would be eligible for pre-trial intervention. At that hearing Gargulinski said he believes David Pollando also would be eligible for pre-trial intervention. Attorneys for the state, however, have said Thomas and David Pollando were both indicted on second-degree crimes so "PTI is a longshot."

In June 2022 the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office seized assets from the Acciardi family that owns Club 35, following a yearlong investigation which led to charges of money laundering in excess of $500,000, promoting organized street crime, promoting prostitution, conspiracy, maintaining a house of prostitution, operating a sexually oriented business that is a nuisance and failing to file state income taxes. The family members have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Charges were dismissed in August against the daughter in the family, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Court papers show Anthony Acciardi Sr. became a cooperating witness for the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and assisted them in a sting operation that resulted in the indictment of Thomas Pollando.

A judge recently lifted an order that closed the Route 35 strip club last year as part of the criminal case. Club 35 is slated to reopen Oct. 10, according to several posts on the strip club's Facebook page which has more than 9,000 followers.

