Former SC ‘American Idol’ star granted bond in felony DUI death case

Former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy was granted a $50,000 bond Friday.

Several judges have denied bond for the 17-year-old Roebuck singer, citing various concerns since he was jailed on Feb. 8, including not having a full toxicology report and ordering a mental health evaluation.

Kennedy is charged with felony DUI with death. Larry Duane Parris, 54, died after he was run over by a 2011 Ford F-150 in the driveway of his rural Pacolet home..

Kennedy’s attorney Ryan Beasley has argued in each hearing that Kennedy was not a flight risk, had family in Spartanburg and was not a danger to the community.

7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette has said Kennedy was a danger, based on the circumstances of Paris’ death and was a danger to himself.

Kennedy told law enforcement at the scene he had taken a hit off a vape and “was tripping,” Barnette said.

If convicted of the felony DUI with death charge, Kennedy faces up to 25 years in prison.

Kennedy, a Roebuck, S.C., native, sang his way to the final five contestants on “American Idol” in 2021 but left the show May 12 after he told producers about a video that showed him sitting with someone dressed in what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood. The video was circulated at his school, Dorman High School and made its way onto social media.

Kennedy’s mother, Anita Guy, said at the time the video was made her son was 12 years old. The hood was intended to look like one from the movie “The Strangers,” she said. She believed it was leaked by someone jealous of her son’s success.

Kennedy was on season 19 of American Idol, which premiered Feb. 14, 2021.