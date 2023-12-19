Former SC Chief Justice Jean Toal appointed to oversee all Murdaugh murder appeal issues

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal has been appointed to oversee developments in the complex appeal and aftermath of the double-murder case of Alex Murdaugh.

Toal will replace trial Judge Clifton Newman, the familiar judicial face of many a Murdaugh hearing and the judge who presided at Murdaugh’s six-week trial in Colleton County earlier this year.

Developments Toal will oversee include handling allegations that Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill improperly interfered with jury deliberations at the Murdaugh trial in which he was found guilty of killing his son Paul and wife, Maggie.

Toal is a storied judge in South Carolina. She was the first female justice on the State Supreme Court.She is known for her intellect, her ability to be blunt at times and cut to the core of the matter.

Toal was appointed by current Chief Justice Donald Beattie.

Newman is stepping down at the end of his month due to his retirement on reaching the age of 72.

