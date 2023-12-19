Former SC Chief Justice Jean Toal appointed to oversee all Murdaugh murder appeal issues

John Monk
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal has been appointed to oversee developments in the complex appeal and aftermath of the double-murder case of Alex Murdaugh.

Toal will replace trial Judge Clifton Newman, the familiar judicial face of many a Murdaugh hearing and the judge who presided at Murdaugh’s six-week trial in Colleton County earlier this year.

Developments Toal will oversee include handling allegations that Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill improperly interfered with jury deliberations at the Murdaugh trial in which he was found guilty of killing his son Paul and wife, Maggie.

Toal is a storied judge in South Carolina. She was the first female justice on the State Supreme Court.She is known for her intellect, her ability to be blunt at times and cut to the core of the matter.

Toal was appointed by current Chief Justice Donald Beattie.

Newman is stepping down at the end of his month due to his retirement on reaching the age of 72.

This story will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • The outlook for startups in 2024 is hazy

    If startups want a chance of making it through yet another bumpy year, they need to prove their worth now more than ever. Investors told TechCrunch’s Ron Miller and Rebecca Szkutak that they’re still expecting some pockets of growth. “Many finance executives love the Rule of 40 for its clarity, but assigning equal weight to growth and profitability for late-stage businesses is flawed and has caused misguided business decisions,” write Bessemer Venture partner Byron Deeter and Bessemer investor Sam Bondy.

  • We just found the mother lode of deals in Walmart's secret sale section — and they all arrive by Christmas

    Save nearly $800 on a popular laptop, plus scoop up amazing finds from Samsung, Dyson, Xbox and more.

  • 'Socks of the gods': These cushy Adidas pairs — under $3 a pop — have built-in arch support

    They're moisture-wicking and make perfect stocking stuffers. Prime members get 'em in time for Christmas!

  • Rockets' Dillon Brooks, Ime Udoka fined combined $60K for jawing at refs in loss to Bucks

    Brooks and Udoka's reactions to a perceived missed call were costly.

  • Hot gift! This bestselling Mr. Coffee mug warmer — down to $15 — will arrive in time with Prime

    Who wouldn't want the promise of a warm beverage all season long?

  • Okta snatches up security firm Spera, reportedly for over $100M

    Okta, the identity and access management company, is acquiring security firm Spera. Anticipated to close during the fiscal first quarter beginning in early February, the Spera acquisition will build on Okta's existing identity threat detection and response (ITDR) capabilities, Okta says, while equipping customers with tech to "elevate their identity security, posture management and identify, detect and remediate risks." The terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Calcalist reports that Okta's paying approximately $100 million to $130 million for Spera, contingent on milestones.

  • EU to expand support for AI startups to tap its supercomputers for model training

    A European Union plan to support homegrown AI startups by providing them with access to processing power for model training on the bloc's supercomputers, which was announced back in September and kicked off last month, has seen France's Mistral AI participate in an early pilot phase, according to an update from the EU. "One of the things that we have seen is the need, not only to provide access but, to provide facility -- especially skills, knowledge and experience that we have in the hosting centres -- on how this access can be not only facilitated but to develop training algorithms that are using the best of the architecture and the computing power that is available right now in each supercomputing center and in our machines," said an EU official speaking during a press briefing today.

  • SoftBank sells Open Opportunity Fund to Black and Latino executives

    Judge and Claure will fully own the firm’s $100 million Open Opportunity Fund 1, the $150 million Fund 2, as well as the entire portfolio. SoftBank rebranded its Opportunity Growth Fund to Open Opportunity Fund (OOF) earlier this year, and appointed Judge as its chairman, who became co-owner of the Fund.

  • 'Botox in a cream': Olivia Wilde loves this bestselling CeraVe eye repair cream — and it's now $6 off!

    Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube.'

  • 8 predictions for AI in 2024

    2024, however, will be the year when the hype runs full-steam into reality as people reckon with the capabilities and limitations of AI at large. After the leadership shake-up in November, OpenAI is going to be a changed company — perhaps not outwardly, but the trickle-down effect of Sam Altman being more fully in charge will be felt at every level.

  • Watch Blue Origin's first launch in 15 months here at 11:37AM ET

    Blue Origin's first New Shepard launch in over a year is set to take place on Tuesday. You can watch the livestream here.

  • As 'Dr. Pimple Popper,' Dr. Sandra Lee has found TV fame treating gnarly skin issues. Here's what she's like as a mom.

    Why the famed skin doctor has learned to delegate household tasks — and what her kids think of her pimple-popping videos.

  • Dog cancer treatment ImpriMed aims to expand its AI technology into human oncology

    ImpriMed, a California-based precision medicine startup, builds AI-powered dog cancer treatment technology that helps veterinarians identify the most suitable drugs for individual canine and feline blood cancers. The startup, which centers on improving treatment outcomes of dogs and cats with cancer first, now aims to expand its precision medicine technology for human oncology applications. "The ex-vivo live-cell technologies we developed for canine blood cancers are well-applied to the majority of types of human blood cancer as well as feline blood cancers," co-founder and chief executive officer Sungwon Lim said in an interview with TechCrunch.

  • The Morning After: Apple pauses Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 sales

    The biggest news stories this morning: A new picture of Uranus looks like a sci-fi portal, An electric car completed the world’s first-ever drive from the North to the South Pole, Apple pauses Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 sales.

  • With Amo’s third app, the makers of Zenly release a Zenly-like app

    Amo, the buzzy Paris-based startup that keeps releasing consumer social apps, is dropping its third app today. In case you missed the previous episodes, Amo is a relatively new startup created by 10 co-founders (yes, 10) that all worked on Zenly, the location-sharing app that was acquired by Snap, grew to become one of the biggest social apps built in Europe and then got shut down by Snap. Over the past year or so, they’ve been working on a galaxy of social apps that are tightly interconnected — one account, one list of friends, one notification screen and a common design system.

  • Meta's automated tools removed Israel-Hamas war content that didn't break its rules

    Meta's Oversight Board has published its decision for its first-ever expedited review, which focused on content surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.

  • Google's multi-state lawsuit settlement will cost it $700 million

    On top of fighting (and losing to) Epic Games over Play Store antitrust concerns, Google has been fighting a similar lawsuit filed by 36 states and the District of Columbia in 2021.

  • Black British founders are down but not out

    Black founders in the U.K. are also seeing the impact of venture’s winter year. Black founders in the United Kingdom raised only 0.95% of all venture investment allocated in the country so far this year (or just $165 million out of around $17.3 billion), according to a new report by Extend Ventures. There’s clearly been a consistent decline since 2020, the year George Floyd was murdered, spurring global support and pressure to support the Black community.

  • TomTom and Microsoft team up to bring generative AI to automobiles

    TomTom is releasing a generative AI platform for automobiles which was developed with the help of Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service. You’ll be able to navigate, set up infotainment and a whole lot more just by conversing with the bot.

  • UCLA-Ohio State showcased new Big Ten rivalry a season early. Here's why the No. 2 Bruins scheduled the game

    UCLA's second matchup of the season against a future conference foe culminated in an approximation of what the Bruins will do in the Big Ten next season with multiple in-season trips across the country to the East Coast and Midwest.