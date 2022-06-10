Former SC college safety officer and wife face child sex crime charges

The former safety officer at Spartanburg Methodist College has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

Caleb Rivera, 47, was charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Rivera’s wife, Julia L. Rivera, 47, has been charged with committing or attempting a lewd act upon a child younger than 16.

SLED was requested to investigate by the Honea Path Police Department.

The charges against Caleb Rivera stem from incidents alleged to have occurred from July 1995 and July 1997 in which a juvenile was touched inappropriately and allowed to drink wine, according to warrants. The warrants say the incidents happened in Donalds.

During the same time period in Honea Path, Julia Rivera was alleged to have lured a child into a shower with her and encouraged them to rub soap on their body “while staring at victim,” according to a warrant

Caleb Rivera and Julia Rivera were booked at the Abbeville County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, which is located in Greenwood.

A spokesperson for the college could not be reached for comment. Rivera’s page on the school website has been deleted.