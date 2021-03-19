Former SC detention officer stole thousands of Mexican pesos, SLED says

Bristow Marchant
·1 min read

A former Pickens County Detention Center officer has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of Mexican pesos stored at the county jail.

Gabriel Lee Ramey, 23, faces charges of grand larceny and misconduct in office, the State Law Enforcement Division said.

Ramey is accused of removing 90,000 pesos from a property room at the Pickens County Detention Center. That amounts to almost $4,400 U.S.

SLED investigated the theft at the request of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators found that Ramey removed the currency between April and July of 2020, according to arrest warrants.

