Former SC police chief was fired during sexual assault investigation. Why no charges?

Prosecutors don’t believe enough evidence exists to bring charges against a former South Carolina police chief, who was under investigation for more than a year related to sexual assault allegations.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials confirmed in May 2022 they were investigating then-Andrews Police Chief William Kristopher Zurcher, who was placed on administrative leave at that time by the town council.

The investigation was related to an incident that took place Nov. 3, 2021 north of downtown Andrews, according to an incident report provided by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Department.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Officer is declining to prosecute the case after its criminal sexual conduct team reviewed the evidence collected, according to a letter that it sent last month to SLED.

“In making a determination whether to prosecute an individual for a crime, we look for the existence of evidence sufficient to prove an individual guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” assistant solicitors Leigh Waller and George Henry Martin wrote.

“I am writing to inform you that based on the information provided to us by your department; we do not believe that exists in this case.”

The assistant solicitors noted the importance of considering the actions of both parties involved before, during and after the alleged “encounter,” as well as any third-party witness statements.

“After considering the actions and inactions of both parties and the facts and circumstances surrounding this entire incident in the light most favorable to the complainant, there is not sufficient evidence to prove guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” they wrote, noting they may reconsider that decision if additional evidence is discovered.

Zurcher could not be reached for comment prior to publication. The Sun News has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to SLED to view its investigative report.

While SLED’s investigation hasn’t led to any criminal filings, it did lead to Zurcher’s termination last year, according to Andrews Mayor Frank McClary.

Zurcher had been hired as Andrews police chief in July 2021 before being terminated June 2022, and his law enforcement certification is currently inactive due to an allegation of misconduct, according to his report on file with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. He had previously worked for Kingstree Police Department and Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

The town of Andrews straddles Georgetown and Williamsburg counties with a population of less than 3,000 people, according to 2020 U.S. Census data.