Former SC prison guard tried to visit convicted killer she helped get early release

The former South Carolina corrections officer who provided a sworn statement that helped spring a convicted murderer from prison 16 years early attempted under false pretenses to visit the man behind bars just months after she stopped working for the agency, an S. C. Department of Corrections spokeswoman said.

Asia Love, who worked for SCDC from 2006 to 2011, attested in a 2019 affidavit that Jeroid Price, then an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution in Dorchester County, saved her co-worker’s life in 2010 when he tackled another inmate who was about to assault her.

In May 2012, about six months after leaving her job at SCDC, Love attempted to visit Price in prison, SCDC spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said Friday.

Her visitation application was rejected, Shain said, because Love claimed to be Price’s sister and denied having worked for the Department of Corrections.

Her connection to Price raises questions about her 2019 sworn statement, which was among three pieces of evidence used by Price’s attorney, Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, to argue that Price should be released from prison early.

Price, who was convicted in the 2002 murder of a University of North Carolina football player at a Columbia nightclub, was quietly released from prison March 15, after serving just 19 years of his 35-year sentence.

Since Price’s release became public earlier this week, questions have swirled about the circumstances under which he was let go and why the order that freed him had been sealed. The order was finally opened Thursday after Attorney General Alan Wilson petitioned the S.C. Supreme Court to make public its contents.

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, who prosecuted Price’s case in 2003 when he was an assistant solicitor in Richland County, said Rutherford had initiated the release. Rutherford persuaded 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson to seek an order from Circuit Court Judge Casey Manning to let Price out early, he said.

Manning, who retired at the end of last year, ultimately signed an order freeing Price due to his “substantial assistance” to law enforcement, Pascoe said. Manning signed the order just one day before he retired, the order shows.

Story continues

The order, which was unsealed Thursday at Attorney General Alan Wilson’s request, lays out three good deeds Price allegedly performed.

Two of the incidents involved Price coming to the aid of guards at Lieber Correctional Institution who were being attacked by inmates. Love provided one attestation and a convicted murderer who said Price saved a guard’s life in 2017 gave another.

In a third case, Price played a role in informing prison officials that Jimmy Lee Causey, a violent bank robber and kidnapper, had escaped from a maximum security prison in Dorchester County and was on the run in Texas, according to the order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.