Former SC public official embezzled thousands for her personal use, cops say

A former public official in South Carolina was charged with embezzling money from the town where she worked for her personal use, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tina Marie Sullivan was arrested on an embezzlement of public funds (less than $10,000) charge, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a news release.

The 50-year-old Marion resident used to be the clerk of the Town of Pamplico, according to the release.

Between March 23 and Aug. 7, Sullivan used the town credit card — without permission — for various personal transactions totaling $9,406.13, the sheriff’s office said.

Information about what Sullivan spent the money on was not available.

Sullivan was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Tuesday morning, and no bond has been set, according to jail records.

If convicted on the felony embezzlement charge, Sullivan could face a maximum punishment of 5 years in prison and a fine, according to South Carolina law.

Sullivan is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 22, 2023, Florence County court records show.