Former SC youth pastor now faces 46 charges in two counties for criminal sexual conduct

A former youth pastor at a Landrum church now faces 46 charges of criminal sexual conduct, many involving minors, in two counties after a recent wave of filings.

Daniel Kellan Mayfield, 35, now faces a total of 35 charges in Greenville County, as well as 11 charges in Greenwood County, according to public court records and arrest warrants.

Mayfield was first charged with multiple counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism in Greenville on June 1.

Greenville County court records show 21 new charges were filed last week against Mayfield, who was terminated from his position at First Baptist Gowensville Church on May 27.

Senior Pastor of FBC Gowensville, Josh Phillips, said the church is aware of all the charges Mayfield is facing and is cooperating with law enforcement.

"Right now, our first priority is identifying, notifying, and helping victims and their families work through this traumatic time," Phillips said in an email Wednesday afternoon. "This has been incredibly painful for our entire Church."

Initial filings alleged the events occurred in July and September 2022, however the most recent warrants reviewed by The Greenville News allege the conduct may have began as early as 2017.

After the first filing, Lt. Ryan Flood of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office previously said in a press release that six victims had been identified, but did not provide an update on the number of victims when reached Wednesday afternoon by The News.

"We have no idea at this point. Once everything's said and done, we'll be able to give a number," Flood said. "We just don't know, because it's active, so they're continuing to investigate and identifying additional victims."

According to an arrest warrant from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office from June 1, Mayfield admitted to recording videos of multiple minor-aged girls and women while they were changing in the bathroom of the church. Videos were later located during a lawful search of Mayfield’s phone, the warrants said.

Days after the initial charges, eight more were filed against Mayfield in Greenville.

The latest set of charges, filed on June 28, include 16 additional counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of voyeurism. Three counts of voyeurism involve adults and two involve minors, warrants show.

An investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was prompted after Mayfield confessed to having made the recordings during a May 27 interview with Greenwood County Sheriff's deputies.

Mayfield was charged in Greenwood County on May 31 with one count of voyeurism for allegedly filming a woman while she showered at her house on May 26.

On June 20 he was charged with five additional counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of voyeurism, according to Greenwood County public court records and arrest warrants.

Flood said that Greenville and Greenwood County Sheriff's Offices have been in contact during the investigation.

Mayfield is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and The Greenville News. He can be reached by email at crogland@shj.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Former SC youth pastor has 46 charges in Greenville, Greenwood counties