Former Schenectady Sheriff's officer DWI charge reduced, still out of job

Dec. 23—A former Schenectady Sheriff's Department sergeant is prohibited from driving for the next four months and must take a class on drinking and driving as part of his sentencing agreement after he was convicted of driving while ability impaired for a second time.

Daniel Coppola, the stepson of Schenectady County Sheriff Dominic Dagostino, was charged in April and was facing misdemeanor charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood-alcohol level of 1% or more of alcohol, and a traffic citation for moving from a lane unsafely.

The charges were reduced to driving while ability impaired, a violation, and in October, Coppola's license was revoked for six months, according to special prosecutor Danielle Neroni.

As part of the judgment, Coppola would also need to complete the Impaired Driver Program through the state Department of Motor Vehicles if eligible, Neroni said.

"The Impaired Driver Program [IDP, previously known as Drinking Driving Program or DDP] is part of New York State's effort to lessen the incidence of injury, disability, and fatality that results from alcohol and other drug-related motor vehicle crashes, thereby reducing the risk of re-offense for an impaired driving offense," according to the state Department of Motor Vehicle's website.

Coppola's blood-alcohol level was allegedly .20%, more than twice the state's legal limit of .08%, according to arresting documents.

Police records state that at the time of his arrest, Coppola told Colonie Police Sgt. Thomas Breslin that he had consumed a couple of beers at the Across the Street Pub in Albany.

Breslin said in arresting documents that he had observed Coppola driving west on Central Avenue at Reber Street just after 9 p.m. on April 26. The sergeant said Coppola left his lane unsafely. Police said Coppola was also seen "driving up on the curb and almost hitting a utility pole."

This is the second time Coppola has had a DWI charge reduced in three years. He was previously convicted of driving while impaired following an arrest in May 2018, when he was a police officer with the Schenectady Police Department.

In that instance, Coppola was accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level of .12% while off duty.

When asked about why the charges were reduced, Neroni said every case is different. She said the file was reviewed and the deposition was fair.

For the class, Coppola must attend seven weekly sessions that are about two to three hours long for a total of 16 hours, according to the DMV's website.

During the training, participants are educated on high-risk alcohol and other drug choices in order to help them identify behavioral changes they can make. There are multimedia presentations and guided discussions, along with individual and group activities.

"Participants also complete a preliminary screening designed to identify risk factors for a substance abuse disorder," states the DMV's website. "Individuals found to be at risk for a substance abuse disorder will be referred for a comprehensive clinical assessment and referral to treatment if warranted."

Court documents did not state when Coppola would need to complete the training.

Coppola also appealed through his union to get his job back with the county sheriff's department. In an arbitration hearing, a third party — the arbitrator — hears the evidentiary case and makes the decision.

"It has not yet been scheduled," said Chris Gardner, the county attorney.

Coppola's attorney Andrew Safranko could not be reached for comment.

Reach Shenandoah Briere at sbriere@dailygazette.net