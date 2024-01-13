Former scholarship recipient to speak at MLK celebration

Jan. 13—DANVILLE — Having wonderful experiences and memories growing up in Danville, Monday's MLK Celebration speaker Rev. Katrese Kirk McKenzie is looking forward to seeing relatives and others when she returns to her hometown.

She had a village, of not just family, surrounding and helping her succeed. Katrese said even if you're not blood, you are still family in Danville.

Katrese, now living in Chicago with her husband and expecting her first child, is a Danville native and former local MLK Scholarship recipient. She received the scholarship in 2000.

"This is the first time we have had a former recipient to serve as our speaker," said Danville Human Relations Administrator Sandra Finch.

The MLK Jr. Celebration Committee will host a one-day celebration for the 2024 MLK Celebration: "Cultivating Joy."

Due to the pending inclement weather reports for Monday, Jan. 15, the motorcade/parade has been canceled.

The Reverend McKenzie, who is an Itinerant Elder of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church and member of the Chicago Conference, will serve as the speaker for Monday's community-wide MLK Celebration Committee service.

The celebration service starts at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, at St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

The event is open to the public.

The service will include the presentation of the $4,000 MLK Scholarship to a Danville graduating high school senior. In addition, an ensemble of singers, under the direction of MLK Music Director Brett Dupree, will perform at the service.

In honor of 25 years of serving as the chairwoman of the MLK Committee, the committee will give a special tribute to Mary Thompson.

Mary is expected to attend the service, where Finch will give a special tribute to Mary's service as the chairwoman, as well as member, of the MLK Committee.

Katrese said it "absolutely" was an honor to be the local MLK Scholarship recipient 24 years ago.

"It was a huge blessing to me," she said.

In addition to graduating DHS in 2000, that year she also was Miss Black Danville.

Katrese went Wilberforce University for her first degree and then Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary's northwest campus in Evanston, being a 2014 graduate.

She's been an ordained elder since that time and has been pastoring in the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois for seven years. She's also addressed women, youth and leadership congregations.

She's on a sabbatical currently while pregnant with her first child.

In addition to being a pastor, she's also director of education luxury and skincare for the U.S. with the beauty company Coty Inc.

Katrese said it's been full circle combining her ministry and beauty interests.

She said she lives into feeling good about yourself inside and out, and her purpose of life with God.

Katrese said it also was an honor 24 years ago to write an essay and speak about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream.

"Dr. King's dream influenced my life," she said.

She said she can remember when her dad was a pastor in Danville and she was 6 or 7 years old. She remembers marching, and also when there was a petition to create MLK Drive.

"I'm so grateful for the honor of growing up in Danville, Illinois," Katrese said.

She said her husband is from Chicago, and she had wonderful experiences here, including with Laura Lee Fellowship House.

She said she had a village of people who really supported, surrounded, shaped and prepared her to go on and do other great things.

"My confidence to speak and lead came from all of my experiences in Danville," Katrese said.

She said it's an honor to come back to her hometown to speak on Monday about Dr. King's dream living on.

"Danville continues to work and evolve and continue to become a community to support young people," she said.

She said her story can become another person's story. She said sharing her story and experiences could inspire someone else. That too would be an honor for her.

Katrese still has grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles living here. She's excited to see those loved ones.

She said her speech on Monday will revisit the power of Dr. King's dream to be one country of one people.

"Regardless of what we see and experience... the dream put actions first," she said. "The dream was not just for him or people who looked like him. It was so all persons experienced freedoms."

The dream remains important today, she said.

Katrese said with so much negativity, if any time that we need to dream bold, that time is now.