Former school board member John Longoria sentenced to probation, fine

A former member of the Corpus Christi ISD Board of Trustees was sentenced to five years of probation and a $40,000 fine Wednesday for felony fraud for filing false tax returns.

John Longoria represented Corpus Christi ISD District 1, which covers the northern part of Corpus Christi from Horne Road and Carroll Lane to Nueces Bay, from 2006 until 2022. During the years he filed false tax returns, Longoria was a school board member overseeing a public school district that relies on local, state and federal funds to operate.

During the sentencing, U.S. District Judge David S. Morales noted that the income Longoria failed to include in his tax returns was a more than $700,000 home renovation. That Longoria was a public official at the time adds to the gravity of the situation, Morales said.

Longoria has paid $187,315 to the U.S. Department of Treasury in restitution and has filed amended tax returns, but during his sentencing, Longoria's attorney indicated he might owe and is prepared to pay slightly more in restitution. Longoria also owes a $100 special assessment.

Longoria was also sentenced to eight months of location monitoring, during which he must remain at home except for approved activities related to employment, education, court obligation and health appointments, as well as to walk his dog. Longoria is responsible for the cost of the location monitoring technology.

Additionally, Longoria was ordered to serve 75 hours of community service. The judge and attorneys agreed that these hours can include presentations to the community, such as at schools, about the mistakes Longoria has made.

Morales said he weighed the remorse he believes Longoria feels and the public interest in people being held accountable for their actions, whether or not they are a public official.

Longoria's penalties are lower than the maximum penalties allowed for filing a false return, which include up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. The U.S. Attorney's Office recommended the low end of the range, based on Longoria's compliance with plea agreements.

Before being elected to the school board, Longoria previously served on the Corpus Christi City Council from 1995 to 2003.

The FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation began investigating Longoria in December 2018 after a suspicious two-year remodel of Longoria's home. According to a November news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, law enforcement determined Longoria had underreported his income to the IRS for tax years 2014 through 2016.

FBI agents searched the home of Corpus Christi ISD board member John Longoria during a search on Tuesday, Nov. 10,2020. Agents also remove evidence from Fulton Construction.

A federal case against Longoria was filed in late October, and his guilty plea agreement, stating that Longoria failed to truthfully disclose to the IRS all of his income, was accepted Nov. 3.

Longoria submitted to the court letters of support from members of the community, including family members, individuals he has worked with and people he has mentored.

Morales said that these letters of support made the moment "all the sadder."

As part of his plea agreement, Longoria waived his right to appeal.

During his sentencing Wednesday afternoon, Longoria offered his apologies for the distress caused for his family and the inconvenience caused to the government.

Longoria said he took full responsibility, saying that he made a "poor decision" that turned out to be a "grievous mistake."

Longoria left the school board after choosing not to run for reelection in 2022.

Current trustee Eric Villarreal was elected to fill Longoria's former position.

