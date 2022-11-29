Former school counselor stripped of certificates after drug-fraud conviction

TRENTON – A guidance counselor imprisoned for his role in a prescription-drug fraud won’t be returning to work at any school in New Jersey, authorities say.

A regulatory board has ordered revocation of two certificates held by 44-year-old Michael Pilate, a former Williamstown resident.

The State Board of Examiners cited Pilate’s participation in a scheme to submit fraudulent claims for costly medications paid for by a benefits plan for public employees in New Jersey.

Pilate recruited for public employees who received kickbacks for making fraudulent applications for compounded medications, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

Pilate received an 18-month prison term in December 2021 after pleading guilty to conspiring to commit healthcare fraud.

The former Pleasantville school employee also was ordered to forfeit almost $393,000 in criminal proceeds and pay restitution of $3.49 million.

Pilate held certificates as a school counselor, issued in August 2004, and as a director of school counseling services, issued in July 2012.

The board, which ordered the revocation at its Oct. 28 meeting said Pilate had engaged in unbecoming conduct.

It noted an educator’s position a role model for students ‘requires a degree of self-restraint and controlled behavior rarely requisite to other types of employment.”

