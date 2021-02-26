Former school employee accused of rape

Feb. 25—A former school employee and Flathead Valley first responder has been charged with rape.

According to court documents, William Henley Warricks, 45, of Kalispell, was charged Tuesday with one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent.

Warricks was arrested and taken to the Flathead County Detention Center Wednesday and posted $50,000 bail later that day.

Warricks was the former head of maintenance at Stillwater Christian School. He resigned in January, one day after the Flathead County Sheriff's Office told the school about the investigation. He held that job title for more than 12 years.

Stillwater Christian Head of School Jeremy Marsh said the matter was distressing.

"We're saddened by the possibility that someone we trusted and worked with here may have done something like this," Marsh said. "But we also understand that he's presumed innocent and I'll be encouraging our families to let the legal process work."

Marsh, who has been at Stillwater for five years and head of school for three, said there were no suspicions of anything happening at the school.

"We have a rigorous background check and it's an opportunity for us to revisit our policies," Marsh said. "We think they're sound, but we also want to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff."

Warricks was also an assistant fire chief with the South Kalispell Fire Department.

Fire Chief Chris Yerkes said Warricks resigned in December 2020.

"He resigned for other reasons," Yerkes said. "Unfortunately we didn't know about it before or we would have taken action to get him out of the department."

Yerkes said Warricks also worked with the Lakeside Quick Response Unit.

Sheriff Brian Heino said Warricks was a member of the volunteer Sheriff's Posse from 2012-15.

"It's always shocking to find out when someone who has served the community in one way or another may be involved in something like this," Heino said.

Story continues

According to the complaint against Warricks, a woman called the Sheriff's Office to report sexual assaults that happened to her when she was younger and occurred over the last six years. She said the first assault occurred when she was 13.

The charging document also indicated Warricks reportedly admitted to assaulting her.

Warricks faces a maximum term of life in the Montana State Prison.

Scott Shindledecker may be reached at sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com or at 406-758-4441.