Former school employee, first responder sentenced for rape

Dec. 7—A former private school employee and Flathead Valley first responder charged with rape has been sentenced to state prison.

According to court documents, William Henley Warricks, 46, of Kalispell, pleaded guilty to one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent on Sept. 9.

On Monday he was sentenced to 40 years, with 20 suspended, in the Montana State Prison by Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison.

Warricks was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center Monday before being taken to the prison in Deer Lodge.

Warricks was the former head of maintenance at Stillwater Christian School. He resigned in January, one day after the Flathead County Sheriff's Office told the school about the investigation. He held that job title for more than 12 years.

Warricks was also an assistant fire chief with the South Kalispell Fire Department and the Lakeside Quick Response Unit.

Sheriff Brian Heino said Warricks was a member of the volunteer Sheriff's Posse from 2012 through 2015.

According to the complaint against Warricks, a woman called the Sheriff's Office to report sexual assaults that happened to her when she was younger and occurred over the last six years. She said the first assault occurred when she was 13.

The charging document also indicated Warricks reportedly admitted to assaulting her.

