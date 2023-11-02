Former school employee sentenced on sexual activity charges

Nov. 2—LILLINGTON — A former employee of a Harnett County private school pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to allegation of sexual activity with a student, according to a Harnett County Sheriff's Office news release.

Under a plea agreement, Tammy Tyner Moran of Coats pleaded in Harnett County Superior Court to two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

She was sentenced to 60 days confinement. Upon her release, she will be on supervised probation for 24 months and must register as a sex offender, the release said.

Moran, of Cottle Drive in Coats, was arrested in March 2021 after a minor victim's family reported sexual contact with the victim by an employee of Cape Fear Christian Academy, located in Erwin, according to the Sheriff's Office.

She initially was charged with sexual act by a substitute parent, a felony offense.

Moran was terminated following her arrest.

Coats said investigators found digital evidence of sexual contact between the minor and the suspect, investigators have reported.