A former school resource officer at Hopkinton High has been charged with raping a student

HOPKINTON — John Porter, a now former Hopkinton deputy police chief, has been indicted on charges he raped a teenager nearly two decades ago.

A Middlesex County Grand Jury on Monday indicted Porter, 54, on three counts of rape of a child.

The alleged incidents, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, occurred in 2004 and 2005 when Porter was a school resource officer. They involved a 15-year-old student and occurred on multiple occasions off school property, authorities charge.

The investigation has been handled by the Massachusetts State Police and the District Attorney's Office.

A Middlesex Superior Court arraignment date has not been set.

Porter, who had been a police officer in Hopkinton for 30 years, and in Upton for three years before that, has been on paid administrative leave since August. No reason was given at the time it was announced.

According to the District Attorney's Office, as of last Friday Porter is no longer employed by the Hopkinton Police Department.

