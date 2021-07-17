Former school orchestra director imprisoned for sending sexual emails to an 8th grader who said he tried to drink her blood

Marc Sherman Allison's mugshot. Rockwall County Texas Sheriff's Office

A former school orchestra director has been given 10 years for sending sexual emails to a student.

One of Marc Sherman Allison's pupils complained of several sexual gestures from the teacher.

She complained he had brought syringes to school in a bid to draw, and drink, her blood.

A former orchestra director in Rockwall County, Texas, sent sexually explicit emails to an 8th grader who complained that he had sought to drink her blood, according to local reports.

Marc Sherman Allison, who taught at Cain Middle School, was sentenced to 10 years on July 8, having pleaded guilty to the online solicitation of a minor, the Rockwall County Herald-Banner reported.

He also was given 10 years probation for charges of indecency with a child and improper relationship indictments, the paper reported.

He was suspended from his job in 2019 after the student complained about his behavior, saying he had touched her breast while hugging her, the paper reported. She also reported that he had bought her a sex toy and had sought to drink her blood by bringing syringes to school, per the Herald-Banner.

He was imprisoned on July 8 and will remain on the sex offenders list for life, according to Law and Crime. His 10-year sentence is the maximum punishment allowable for the offense, the outlet reported.

He was arrested in October 2019, local ABC affiliate WFAA reported at the time. After the arrest, the school board wrote to parents saying district officials had been made aware of his "conduct that violated Board Policy" since July, when they first heard the disturbing allegations.

The school board said it immediately suspended him and barred him from campus, WFAA reported.

After the sentencing, Rockwall County Assistant District Attorney Justin Almand said: "Marc Allison used his position as an educator to commit the ultimate violation of trust, and this child showed great courage by disclosing the abuse," per Law and Crime.

A statement from Rockwall County District Attorney Kenda Culpepper published by local outlet Blue Ribbon News said: "Bad people can hide in plain sight," and urged parents to sit down with their children about inappropriate behavior from adults.

