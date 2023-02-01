Former school secretary sentenced to probation for corruption of minors

Feb. 1—A former Conneaut Area Senior High (CASH) secretary had few words Tuesday when sentenced on a charge of corruption of minors.

Sarah O. Shirey was sentenced to three years probation by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Francis Schultz after avoiding trial on Pennsylvania State Police charges of having sexual contact with an underage student in 2021.

Shirey, 33, of Meadville was charged by state police in April 2022 with having sexual contact with a then-17-year-old CASH student at her then-Fairfield Township home between Oct. 1 and 30, 2021, plus sending him sexually explicit materials.

Shirey was set to go to trial in January on two counts of intercourse/sexual contact and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count each of corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication device and disseminating explicit sexual materials to a minor, all felony counts.

But on Jan. 12, she pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors in a plea deal with an agreed-upon sentence of three years probation, avoiding a trial that was scheduled for Jan. 17.

In a no contest plea, a person does not admit guilt, but agrees there is enough evidence to convict if a trial were held. A no contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.

"There's not all that much to say," Michael Antkowiak, Shirey's defense attorney, told the court. "She maintains her innocence of the other charges, but given the vagaries of the jury she entered the plea. She'll do well on probation."

District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo told the court that the victim agreed to the plea deal and that the agreed-upon sentence was appropriate.

Shirey was asked only basic questions by the court of where she lived and where she now worked.

"I don't know what happened — only you know what happened and the victim knows what happened," Schultz said to Shirey before pronouncing sentence. "Three years is a long time."

In addition to the three years probation with one day of pre-sentence jail credit, Shirey was sentenced by Schultz to pay a $250 fine and court costs.

