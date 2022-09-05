Former SCI Cambridge Springs corrections officer headed to trial on inmate sexual assault

Sep. 5—VERNON TOWNSHIP — A former corrections officer at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Cambridge Springs will stand trial in Crawford County for allegedly sexually assaulting an inmate at the women's prison earlier this year.

Alexius D. Castro, 23, of Hermitage waived her right to a preliminary hearing Friday before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver on one count of institutional sexual assault, a third-degree felony.

By waiving her right to a preliminary hearing, Castro automatically was ordered held for trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville charged Castro in August for allegedly sexually touching and kissing the inmate at 10 p.m. on Jan 28. Castro was a corrections officer at SCI Cambridge Springs at the time of the alleged incident.

She was a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections employee for approximately 18 months before being fired in April, according to the department.

Castro was hired as a corrections officer trainee at SCI Cambridge Springs on Oct. 19, 2020, Maria Bivens, press secretary for the department, told The Meadville Tribune in August. Castro became a corrections officer 1 at the prison on Oct. 19, 2021, and held the position until her termination on April 11 of this year.

Bivens declined comment on Castro's termination, saying it was a personnel matter.

Castro remains free on nonmonetary bond awaiting trial. Her case is scheduled for the January 2023 term of criminal court.

If convicted at trial, Castro could face up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.