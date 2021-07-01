Former SCI-Somerset inmate pleads guilty to spitting on corrections officer

Jul. 1—SOMERSET — A former inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset pleaded guilty in Somerset County court to assaulting a corrections officer in 2019, authorities said.

Ryan Nicholas Laprad, 26, pleaded guilty to summary harassment before county Judge Scott Bittner.

A felony charge of aggravated harassment by a prisoner was withdrawn.

According to a criminal complaint, Laprad was an inmate at the prison on Walters Mill Road on Sept. 5, 2019.

Laprad was kicking a door and shouting obscenities and then spit on the correction officer's left arm, forcing him to seek a medical evaluation.

Laprad was transferred to SCI-Rockview in Centre County. From there, he entered his guilty plea via video on June 25.

Laprad had been serving a prison sentence for an armed robbery of a pharmacy in Chambersburg, Franklin County.