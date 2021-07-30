Former Scioto jail officer indicted

Jul. 30—Four co-conspirators, including Ironton woman also charged

A former Scioto County corrections officer and four co-conspirators, including an Ironton woman, have been indicted by a grand jury.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that a grand jury charged ex-correctional officer John C. Aeh, 43, of Wheelersburg, with third-degree felony conspiracy, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of second-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, two counts of third-degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and third-degree felony sexual battery.

Aeh was arrested by the sheriff's office on July 9 for bringing drugs and tobacco into the county jail in return for payments via a cash app. During an investigation, an internal and criminal investigation began and detectives were able to determine that a correctional officer did conspire with several inmates, their family members and friends to bring tobacco and drugs into the facility.

Four additional people were charged including two inmates and friends or relatives on the two inmates.

Inmate Thomas L. Cook, 40, of Portsmouth, and Inmate Toby L. Hall, 41, of Portsmouth, were indicted on charges of third-degree felony conspiracy, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of second-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, two counts of third-degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Shawna Frazee, 31, of South Shore, Kentucky, and Sarah L. Sheets, 38, of Ironton, were indicted on charges of third-degree felony conspiracy, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of second-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, two counts of third-degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.