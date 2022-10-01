Former Scituate restaurant manager indicted on charges of allegedly stealing $200,000 from owners

The ex-manager of a Scituate restaurant was indicted on charges of theft and tax evasion in Plymouth County District Court Friday.

Maureen Graham, 55, of Plymouth allegedly stole $200,000 while employed as a general manager at The Voyage Restaurant in the Humarock Village.

According to a statement from the Plymouth County DA’s office, a seven-month investigation found Graham would gamble using the restaurants’ Keno machine and use restaurant money to hide her losses.

Her role as general manager gave her unlimited access to the Keno tickets and restaurant funds. Beginning in 2019 and over a period of 18 months, Graham is accused of stealing approximately $200,000 from the restaurants’ bank accounts as cover for her gambling losses. The Plymouth resident would allegedly shift funds around various restaurant bank accounts to hide the deficits.

The investigation also found that Graham forged checks in the name of her employer and falsified tax returns in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Graham is facing charges of four counts of larceny over $1,200, two counts of forgery, and three counts of tax evasion. Graham will be arraigned on the charges in Plymouth Superior Court on a later date.

