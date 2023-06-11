Former Scotland leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested

STORY: Scotland's former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested on Sunday (June 11) in connection with a police investigation into the Scottish National Party's funding, her spokesperson has said.

The probe is looking at what happened to more than £600,000, or $750,000, raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017.

It was supposed to be ring-fenced but may have been used for other purposes.

Sturgeon's spokesperson said she had, by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned.

The spokesperson said Sturgeon has "consistently said she would co-operate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so."

Earlier, Police Scotland had said on Twitter that a 52-year-old woman had been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the SNP.

Sturgeon's arrest is deeply embarrassing for the SNP, which currently leads Scotland's semi-autonomous government and campaigns to end Scotland's three-century political union with England.

It follows her surprise resignation in February when she said she had become too divisive to lead her country to independence.

An SNP spokesperson said the party was fully cooperating with the investigation

In April, Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell, and the party's then-treasurer were both arrested.

They were released without charge pending further investigation as part of the same inquiry.