Former Scott Township funeral director charged with stealing from families

A former Scott Township funeral director is facing serious charges after an investigation involving the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

John Henson is facing 35 charges, including 10 felonies. Detectives say he took thousands from grieving families.

Henson used to the be funeral director at Slater Funeral Home in Scott Township.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman first alerted police of possible theft in September 2022. She claimed she’d made two payments but only received a receipt for one.

According to the complaint, the second payment went to a company owned by Henson and listed his personal address as the business address.

The funeral home had already refunded her and fired Henson.

The complaint goes on to say multiple families over multiple years were affected. In total, more than $10,000 were allegedly misused.

“That’s a low point in your life. When I lost my husband, you just don’t know what you’re doing and to be taken advantage of like that?” Rachel Heinish said. “We’ve got to get ahold of ourselves in this world.”

Paul Cerro’s mother died in February.

“To take advantage of somebody grieving and they’re going to take money off you? That’s just wrong,” he said. “I guess you can’t trust too many people nowadays in this society.”

No court date has been set.

