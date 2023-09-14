Former Scottsdale detective sentenced to 2 years probation after crashing into a vehicle while intoxicated

An ex-Scottsdale police detective was sentenced to two years of supervised probation after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and felony endangerment after crashing into a vehicle stopped at a red light while intoxicated in 2022.

Former Scottsdale police detective Michael Lanouar was driving in his assigned detective vehicle while off-duty near Pima and Indian School roads on Nov. 4, 2022, when he struck another vehicle, injuring its occupants and both vehicles.

Lanouar was arrested then on suspicion of DUI.

Scottsdale police investigated the incident criminally and internally and completed the latter investigation on Jan. 12, prior to Lanouar's indictment, and demoted Lanouar from police officer to detention officer.

Lab results of Lanouar's blood showed he had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.198% and police recommended aggravated assault and endangerment charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Since the indictment, the department placed Lanouar on non-disciplinary suspension while the department re-evaluated his employment. He eventually resigned from the department on March 20.

Lanouar was also sentenced to 10 days in jail for the DUI charge, with nine of the days suspended and potentially excused pending the completion of his substance abuse treatment. He was credited for the one day in jail he already served.

Scottsdale police declined to comment further on Lanouar's arrest and referred all future inquiries to the attorney's office.

During Thursday's sentencing hearing, the attorney for Danny Stites, one of the vehicle's occupants, read a letter written by him.

The letter stated he suffered a broken ankle due to the collision and could barely walk. Stites, who was visiting from Florida with his wife, said he was also recovering from hip replacement surgery when the incident occurred and that much of his free time had been spent in doctor's appointments, physical therapy and chiropractor sessions.

"The shocking thing to me is that all this was caused by a police officer," Stites wrote. "A police officer who was intoxicated over two times the legal limit."

Stites said Lanouar initially told him that other vehicles were involved in the collision and accused Stites of helping cause the crash by suddenly braking.

Lanouar's attorney, Benjamin Green, said his client was a decorated war veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and shouldn't have his life defined by an unfortunate mistake.

"It's not an excuse, but we do give people a break that have been through things in their lives that may cause them to act and have certain behaviors," Green told the judge. "No one is perfect. Even though he is a Scottsdale detective and decorated war (veteran) he's not perfect. He made a mistake."

Green also suggested the two occupants of the vehicle Lanouar struck were exaggerating the severity of their injuries in an attempt to get him a harsher sentence and themselves a higher payout.

"The body cam video shows Mr. Stites walking around as I showed you in the back of that room," Green said. "Standing for long minutes, long periods of time. Well, that's a different story than what he's telling us here today in his letters."

Green said his client also wanted to work jobs that involve training law enforcement and noted Lanouar would only use "dummy weapons" as opposed to actual firearms, which he is now barred from owning or using due to his felony conviction.

Lanouar himself gave a statement to the judge expressing his remorse and desire to rehabilitate himself.

"Hearing Mr. and Mrs. Stite's letter, there is truth in that," Lanouar said. "I did let them down. I let the public down. I let my agency down. I let myself down. I take complete responsibility for what happened. I put myself in that situation and because of that I lost everything I worked 20 years and all the training and all the stuff that I've done — all the stuff I put myself through — I've lost all of that. And I deserve it."

Green declined to provide additional comment to The Arizona Republic following the proceedings.

