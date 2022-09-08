Former Scranton police officer sentenced to home confinement

Sep. 8—A former Scranton police officer who took his daughter from his estranged wife's home and then confronted the woman and her then-boyfriend with a baseball bat in 2020 will serve four to 18 months on home confinement.

James Beahan, 61, acknowledged in Lackawanna County Court that he acted inappropriately as he was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Vito Geroulo for interfering with the custody of a child and two other misdemeanor charges.

"I absolutely could have handled things differently that evening," Beahan told the judge. "I accept 1000% responsibility for what I did."

Beahan, a city police officer for more than 30 years, was arrested after investigators say he went to the North Webster Avenue home of his wife, Danielle Beahan, early on Oct. 7, 2020, with a baseball bat and threatened her and the man she was seeing at the time.

The officer had earlier called 911 to report that his 5-year-old daughter showed up alone at his East Gibson Street residence when she was supposed be in the care of her mother.

However, investigators maintained Beahan went to his wife's home and removed his daughter before calling 911.

The Police Department placed Beahan on unpaid administrative leave after his arrest. City officials said Thursday he officially retired from the city June 16, 2021.

That was three days after he pleaded guilty before Geroulo to the custody interference charge, along with simple assault and false reports to law enforcement. Prosecutors agreed to drop more than a dozen other charges.

Geroulo sentenced Beahan to four to 18 months of incarceration but said he could serve the time on home confinement. He will receive credit for the 48 days he spent in the county prison.

The judge also placed him on probation for one year, ordered him to perform 50 hours of community service and directed him to complete anger management and domestic violence courses.

In handing down the sentence, Geroulo reminded Beahan that he was well aware some of the most dangerous situations police officers walk into are domestic violence calls, which are often boiling with emotions and can spin out of control. In this case, it was a situation Beahan himself had created "under false pretenses," he said.

"Not good, not good all around," he told the defendant.

Geroulo also asked Beahan to consider the unintended consequences his actions might have on his children as they grow into adulthood.

The judge noted that defense attorney Paul Walker, in speaking earlier on Beahan's behalf, had cited his client's decades of service as a police officer.

But Geroulo told Beahan he viewed his police service as imposing a higher duty. If police don't have respect for the law, the judge said, then "God help us."

