Former Scranton police officer solicited sex from informants, federal prosecutors charge

Jun. 7—A former Scranton police officer will plead guilty to a federal bribery charge for soliciting sex from confidential informants under his supervision, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Thomas McDonald, 47, will enter a plea before U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion at 2 p.m. Monday, June 14 to one count of federal program bribery. The maximum penalty is 10 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

"Law enforcement officers hold enormous power over the citizenry and we trust them to exercise that power ethically and with integrity," acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler said in a statement. "While most officers perform their duty in an exemplary fashion, we will not hesitate to prosecute those officers who break the law and undermine the administration of justice by engaging in the reprehensible behavior charged here."

Attempts to reach McDonald's attorney, Paul Walker, were unsuccessful.

Prosecutors brought charges against McDonald through a criminal information, alleging there were four victims who were drug informants under McDonald's supervision. The allegations are similar to those brought against him in a March 2020 federal lawsuit filed by attorney Matt Comerford, which accuses him of using his position as an investigator in the department's undercover drug unit to coerce sex acts.

Mannion, who is presiding over the civil case, ordered a halt to proceedings in March pending the resolution of the criminal investigation and the expected charges against him. McDonald sought the stay because he faced a substantial risk of self-incrimination during the discovery process, arguing it could expose his criminal defense strategy.

Should McDonald's plea be accepted, Comerford said he will ask the court to proceed with discovery in the civil case.

In announcing the criminal charge Monday, Michael J. Driscoll, special agent in charge of the FBI's Philadelphia division, called McDonald's actions a betrayal of Scranton and those in the law enforcement community, saying in a statement the FBI "will continue to root out corrupt law enforcement officers."

Scranton Police Chief Leonard Namiotka said McDonald "grossly abused his authority, committing vile, repulsive acts" and "must pay the price for his crimes, like anyone else." He said McDonald's actions are not representative of the police department as a whole and the department has taken steps to strengthen its back-grounding process when hiring new officers. He also noted that city officers have a responsibility to intervene should they see a colleague do something wrong.

A city police officer for 17 years, McDonald was fired in June 2020, following an internal department investigation. After he was fired, he sent text messages to city police Sgt. Thomas Carroll that threatened him and other officers on a tactical team McDonald served on as a sniper. He pleaded guilty to in December to four misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and was sentenced in April to time served to 23 months followed by eight years of probation.

During his sentencing hearing, McDonald said he hit "rock bottom" when he faced arrest but has since gone through treatment and is involved in Alcoholics Anonymous. McDonald works with other first responders in sobriety and also takes military veterans to recovery meetings.

