Former SD correctional officer found guilty of 2 counts of simple assault

A former South Dakota State Penitentiary correctional officer was convicted of two counts of simple assault of a prison inmate Thursday in a Minnehaha County court room, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Joshua Westenkirchner, 42, of Harrisburg, will serve no prison time after a jury found him guilty on the two simple assault counts, but found him not guilty on another count of simple assault and one count of aggravated assault, according to court documents.

His sentences were suspended.

The incident occurred March 14 and March 15, 2022 while he was serving as a correctional officer, according to the AG's office.

A grand jury had indicted Westenkirchner in December 2022. Prosecution was handled by the AG's office.

“The conduct in this case should not and has not been tolerated," Attorney General Marty Jackley said. "It is an isolated incident of one individual that should not reflect on those correctional officers that serve their positions with respect."

No other specific details were provided.

